(Bloomberg) -- France’s four largest left-wing parties overcame rivalries to form a united front ahead of legislative elections next month as opposition mobilizes against newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.

After tense deliberations, the Socialist party board on Thursday night approved an electoral pact with the Communists, the Greens and the far-left France Unbowed. They will now present a single slate of candidates in the ballots on June 12 and 19 in most constituencies.

Party leaders agreed to close ranks to try to prevent Macron from retaining a majority in parliament and block his pro-business reforms, including a plan to raise the retirement age.

The alliance also stands ready to disobey some European Union rules, especially those related to fiscal discipline, competition and agriculture, according to the text of the agreement. That was a particularly difficult concession for the Socialists and the pro-Europe Greens, but important to Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of France Unbowed.

Melenchon led the push for the alliance, called the “Social and Ecological People’s Union.” He came third in April’s presidential election -- just behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen -- and is now the dominant figure on the left.

New Prime Minister

The 70-year-old hopes to gather enough support to form a majority in the 577-seat lower house, which could force Macron to appoint him prime minister. That would echo 1997 when center-right President Jacques Chirac had to name Socialist Lionel Jospin prime minister.

Such an outcome looks unlikely this time, however. An early poll of voting intentions gave Macron’s party and its allies at least 336 seats. The combined left would win fewer than 100 seats, according to the survey released on Tuesday by Harris Interactive-Toluna for Challenges magazine. A total of 289 seats are needed to form an absolute majority.

Le Pen has so far rejected calls by Eric Zemmour on the far-right to join forces ahead of the vote. Both are also calling for a strong opposition to Macron.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that Macron will wait until the formal start of his second term on May 14 to appoint a new premier.

