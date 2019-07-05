Macron’s Office Relents and Allows Press Room to Stay in Palace

(Bloomberg) -- A room used by reporters will be allowed to remain within the walls of the French presidential palace, ending a nine-month tussle with media who accused President Emmanuel Macron and his staff of trying to control coverage.

The Presidential Press Association said on Friday it’s been informed that the existing press room will remain, though it will be reduced in size. A new press room will be opened in a building on a side street next to the Elysee Palace.

Macron’s office had said it wanted to move the press room out of its location overlooking the palace’s courtyard because it needed the space. French media said the move was intended to prevent reporters from seeing the comings and goings at the Elysee.

