(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s party and its allies would get a majority in parliament in legislative elections to be held in June, according to an early poll of voting intentions released late Monday by Harris Interactive for Challenges.

Macron’s party would increase the number of seats it holds to between 328 and 368, from 267 currently, according to the poll. There are a total of 577 seats in France’s National Assembly.

Far-right politician Marine Le Pen’s party would get 75 to 105 seats, compared with eight elected in 2017, the poll showed. The center-right Republicans would see their position drop to 35 to 65 seats, compared to 101 currently.

The French rallied around to give the 44-year-old centrist a second five-year term in Sunday’s presidential election. He pulled in 58.5% of the vote, compared with 41.5% for Le Pen, his opponent in the runoff.

Among left-wing parties, France Unbowed would get 25 to 45 seats while the Socialist party and its allies would get 20 to 40 seats, the poll showed.

Harris Interactive surveyed 2,343 adults online on April 24-25 and reported a margin of error 1.4 to 2.9 points

