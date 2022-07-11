Macron’s PM Survives No-Confidence Vote With Help of Far Right

(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s week-old government has survived a no-confidence vote in the French parliament -- after Marine Le Pen’s far-right party and conservatives said they would abstain from the ballot.

The left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Melenchon filed the motion on Monday to mark its opposition to Macron’s pro-business agenda, and needed an outright majority of 289 votes to be successful. Only 146 lawmakers out of 577 voted in favor of ousting the government led by Elisabeth Borne.

Le Pen has been Macron’s staunchest rival for years. But having won a record number of seats in last month’s legislative elections, she is no longer on the fringes of French politics and wants to be seen as a constructive opposition movement.

She’s even asked her lawmakers to wear a tie and a shirt -- even though it’s not mandatory -- to appear more mainstream, according to Le Monde.

Since only votes against the government count, the abstention of her party means it effectively backed Macron.

Le Pen’s strategy leaves the door open for compromise with the government on topics such as purchasing power. Two far-right lawmakers have been elected as vice presidents of the National Assembly, with the support of some members of Macron’s coalition.

Melenchon, meanwhile, is indicating he’ll be a disruptive force and is likely to slow down the president’s reform plans. The left-wing coalition represents the largest opposition group in the lower house. Its unity will be tested down the line as its formed of different parties --from communists to greens -- whose views diverge on a range of topics, including nuclear energy and Europe.

