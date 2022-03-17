(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said the state will need to take control of some firms in the energy sector in a plan to bolster the country’s independence.

The French leader did not name any companies and said the moves would be part of a strategy that would include delivering on his government’s campaign to overhaul energy markets to decouple electricity and gas prices.

“The state will need to take in hand several aspects of the energy sector,” Macron said on Thursday, as he laid out his manifesto just three weeks before the presidential election. “We will have to retake capitalist control of several industrial actors.”

