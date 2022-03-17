4h ago
Macron Says French State Should Take Control of Some EDF Assets
(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said some Electricite de France SA assets should be nationalized for his plans to bolster the country’s energy independence.
Presenting his election manifesto in Paris, the French leader said that for activities most linked to questions of national sovereignty “the state should retake capital” as part of a larger overhaul of EDF.
Earlier in the press conference Macron spoke of a need to take back control of several “industrial players” in the sector.
