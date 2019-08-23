Macron Says He'll Pressure Trump to Sign Pledge on Biodiversity

(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron said he’ll lean on Donald Trump to sign a pledge to protect biodiversity at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France.

"I will apply pressure," the French leader said in an interview with website Konbini.

