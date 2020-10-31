(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron told Arab broadcaster Al-Jazeera Saturday he understood Muslim feelings toward cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed and said there are people who distort Islam’s teachings, days after a Tunisian migrant killed three people in an attack on a church in Nice.

Macron’s government has vowed to crack down on Islamist radicals amid protests by Muslims over the publication of cartoons many of them find offensive. An assailant beheaded a teacher in Paris earlier this month after he showed the cartoons in a class discussion about freedom of expression. Macron’s response to the killing prompted calls in Muslim countries for a boycott of French products.

