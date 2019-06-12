Macron Says He Would Back Merkel for EU Post ‘If She Wants It’

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he’d support German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the European Union’s top executive post if she wants it.

“I can’t speak for Angela Merkel, for whom I have a lot of friendship,” Macron said in an interview with RTS Swiss television when asked about Merkel at the head of the EU Commission. When pushed further, he said: “If she wants it, I’d support her. I think we need someone strong. Europe has a need for new faces and strong people, people who can incarnate Europe.”

Merkel has said she won’t run for another term as German chancellor, but has also insisted she isn’t interested in a big EU job.

Macron didn’t name other candidates for EU posts, beyond reiterating his opposition to the so-called “Spitzenkandidat” system where political groups in the European parliament nominate the head of the commission.

He also said that he wanted two men and two women for the EU’s top four jobs -- commission president, parliament president, foreign affairs representative, and council head.

