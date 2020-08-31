(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said his visit to Lebanon will help turn a page in Beirut as the city struggles to recover from the port explosion earlier this month.

“The objective of this visit is clearly to mark an end to a political chapter,” Macron said in televised comments after arriving in the country, insisting that it was the Lebanese political institutions that were responsible for the emergence of Mustafa Abid as prime minister-elect earlier on Monday. He urged the next administration to pursue wide-ranging reforms to get the economy back on its feet.

