Macron Says Military Coup in Niger Is Dangerous for Whole Region

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the military coup in Niger on Friday and said it poses a threat to the entire region.

He called for the release of President Mohamed Bazoum, whom he described as a democratically elected and brave leader who is carrying out reforms and investments that his country needs.

“France absolutely condemns this military coup in the strongest possible way,” Macron told a news conference during a visit to Papua New Guinea. “This coup is totally illegitimate and deeply dangerous for the Nigeriens, for Niger and for the whole region.”

Late Wednesday, a group of soldiers in Niger said they had “put an end to the regime” due to “the continuous degradation of the security situation, the bad economic and social governance.”

If the coup is successful it will complete a strip of military-led countries that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean and includes Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Sudan.

