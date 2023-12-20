Macron Says Tougher Immigration Bill Is Only Way to Counter Le Pen

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron defended his government’s decision to agree to a hardened version of his immigration bill, arguing that it is the only way to counter the rise of Marine Le Pen’s movement.

“If we don’t want the National Rally and its ideas to take over, we have to deal with the problems that feed them,” Macron said on France 5 television Wednesday evening. “And today, what feeds the National Rally is sometimes the feeling of a certain number of our citizens that our responses are not effective enough.”

France and EU Tack Right on Immigration Under Far-Right Pressure

French lawmakers passed a toughened version of Macron’s immigration bill on Tuesday, making France the latest European Union country to shift to the right as the bloc hardens its rules on migrants.

The vote provoked the resignation of health minister Aurelien Rousseau.

