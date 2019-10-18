Macron Says U.K. Must Not Get New Delay If Parliament Vote Fails

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said the U.K. should not get another extension to the Brexit process if Prime Minister Boris Johnson loses a vote on the withdrawal deal in Parliament Saturday.

"I don’t think a new extension should be granted," Macron said at a press conference after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Macron’s stance increases the risk that the U.K. will crash out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31. But it also increases the pressure on U.K. lawmakers who are unsure of whether they should back the plan Johnson agreed with EU leaders on Thursday. The pound dipped on his comments, and then recovered.

The French have consistently taken a hard line in Brexit negotiations and Macron argues that the tight deadline he insisted on the last time the process was extended helped to force Johnson into concessions.

Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, said there is no guarantee that the EU would grant another extension if it was requested.

(Updates with context from third paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Helene Fouquet in Paris at hfouquet1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.