(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is heading to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on Monday in a bid to help defuse tensions over Ukraine. But he risks highlighting how limited France’s influence is just two months before he asks voters to give him a second term in office.

The French president will urge his Russian counterpart to scale down the military presence massed near its neighbor, a senior Elysee official told reporters. He will also try to secure a commitment from Putin to continue peace talks, and warn him about the consequences of any aggression.

Western officials say as many as 130,000 Russian troops are stationed near the Ukraine border, with European leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden seeking a diplomatic off-ramp to the military buildup while preparing economic penalties. Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington around the same time that Macron speaks to Putin.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied it has any plans to invade.

Macron’s inner circle presents their boss as a linchpin in the western allies’ diplomatic push. They say the trip is evidence that his outreach to Putin over the past five years is finally paying off. The reality is that there’s probably not much Macron can do.

The Kremlin has said the priority of the talks will be its security demands, which include reducing U.S. weaponry in the region and ensuring that NATO never admits Ukraine as a member. And as Isabelle Falcon, deputy head of the Paris-based foundation for Strategic Research, put it, Macron doesn’t call the shots on those issues.

“For the current Russian leadership, the key western country is the U.S.,” said Duncan Allan, a fellow at Chatham House. “That’s the relationship that really matters.”

Macron hopes to get Putin to discuss ideas to de-escalate in talks under the so-called Normandy Format, a small grouping that includes the leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, the Elysee official said.

After Moscow, he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. Western leaders would usually visit the Ukrainian president first, but the official said Macron wants to hear what Putin has to say beforehand.

“We have to be very realistic,” Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper in an interview. “We’re not going to get unilateral gestures, but it’s essential to avoid a deterioration of the situation before building reciprocal mechanisms and gestures of trust.”

A potential stalemate in talks and an escalation in the tensions surrounding Ukraine could become the sort of surprise that changes the dynamic of the presidential election, according to Tara Varma, head of the Paris office of the European Council of Foreign Relations.

“Although foreign policy is not usually a hot topic in these campaigns, Russia is the one exception,” she said. “The issues get candidates blood boiling.”

Macron would find himself having to explain a strategy that opponents have described as appeasement.

Shortly after taking office in 2017, Macron announced he was planning to reset relations with Moscow. It was a nod to Charles de Gaulle, who followed his own views on foreign policy.

He invited Putin to Versailles, and later to his summer residence. He said NATO was “braindead” and called for a new “architecture of security” with Russia. Macron argues it’s important to keep channels of communication open with everyone.

His overtures angered leaders in central and eastern European countries where NATO and the U.S. are seen as a shield against potential Russian aggression.

For all his efforts, Macron hasn’t had much success.

He didn’t manage to get Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Paris for talks in November or stop the steady massing of Russian forces near Ukraine. He failed to strengthen cooperation with Putin in finding a solution to the Syrian war and didn’t prevent Russian mercenaries from entering Mali, where France has a long-running military presence.

“Russia’s vision of France is that it has lost some of its identity,” said Falcon of the Foundation for Strategic Research.

Apart the diplomatic efforts, France is planning to send troops to Romania as part of wider plans to bolster NATO’s ranks on the eastern flank.

History offers a cautionary tale for Macron.

After the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Valery Giscard d’Estaing, another centrist French president seeking re-election, went to Poland for talks with the Soviet leader, Leonid Brezhnev, thinking he could win concessions.

He returned to Paris saying the Russians were about to retreat. That turned out to be false.

And as a new Cold War settled in, he was branded “the little telephonist” by his rival, contributing to his defeat at the ballot box.

Michel Duclos, a former ambassador to Syria, said that while he can’t fault Macron for trying to engage Putin, he doesn’t see him achieving “a spectacular breakthrough.”

“I wouldn’t have advised him to travel to Moscow,” he said. “It means exposing yourself a lot.”

