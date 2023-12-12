(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s government will ask a cross-party group of lawmakers to revise his immigration bill after he suffered a major blow in parliament.

The committee will be made up of seven senators and seven National Assembly members, chosen in proportion to party representation. If they reach a compromise, this will be put to a vote in both houses.

Lawmakers from the far-left to the far-right voted to stop Macron’s draft law from reaching the floor for debate on Monday, highlighting his inability to build coalitions to push through his reform agenda after losing his majority in elections last year.

“Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, there’s a path for this text,” government spokesman Olivier Veran told reporters following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “Our ambition is to fight illegal immigration, create a framework for economic immigration, and better integrate those who are meant to stay here.”

Asked about calls from the far-right National Rally party to dissolve parliament given the failure to form a coalition around the bill, Veran rejected the idea. He called on parties to compromise, adding: “Everyone must take a step toward each other.”

Proposed by a Green lawmaker, Monday’s so-called motion to dismiss passed by 270 votes to 265. Five members of the president’s Renaissance party chose not to block it.

Key to securing enough votes to shoot it down were the conservative Republicains, yet 40 of their 62 lawmakers supported it. Their leader, Eric Ciotti, slammed Macron’s bill after the vote.

