(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron’s government aims to trim France’s burdensome bureaucracy as the president seeks to revive the economy and his reformist brand of leadership after years of crisis fighting.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will meet Wednesday evening with around 50 business federations representing professions from bakers to bankers to gather ideas on how to simplify norms and administrative obligations.

Consultations will continue through the end of the year, and the government will decide how to implement changes in February, according to the Finance Ministry.

Macron was elected in 2017 on a program to drive pro-business overhauls he said were needed to improve lackluster growth and bring down high unemployment in the euro area’s second-biggest economy. A recent Senate report cited research putting the cost of bureaucracy at around 3% of French annual economic output.

Early moves to cut taxes for businesses and loosen labor laws helped encourage investment and job creation but also angered many voters on the left. He was reelected in 2022, though by a smaller margin, and went on to lose his majority at the National Assembly.

The president has set a goal of returning France to full employment by the end of his second term in 2027. While last year’s pension reform is a key plank of that plan, policies in recent months have focused more on the immediate challenges of surging inflation and energy costs.

As the government shifts back toward a reformist agenda, ministers are eyeing further changes in unemployment benefits and housing to improve mobility and encourage workers into jobs, as well as simplifying the business environment.

“We must remain loyal to the original promise of President Emmanuel Macron: transform our social model and economy to reach full employment and re-industrialize the country,” Le Maire said earlier Wednesday on CNews television. “We are at a crossroads.”

It is not the first time a French government has attempted to cut red tape. In 2013, Macron’s predecessor and mentor, Francois Hollande, launched a “Simplification Shock” that led to hundreds of measures in the following years, including in legislative texts.

Officials at the Finance Ministry said Macron’s efforts would mark a different approach that begins with consultation. The ministry has also created a website where anyone can submit proposals.

Change by Decree

Briefing journalists on the plans on condition of anonymity, the officials said the initiative may not necessarily lead to a bill in parliament and that changes could be made at an administrative level or by decree.

Public finances will also be a limiting factor in any potential overhaul. According to the ministry, the impact of any measure must be neutral, and taxation will not be changed.

