(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is sending his top diplomatic adviser to Iran this week, seeking to find ways to get the Islamic Republic to dial back its violations of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and avoid escalating tensions with European partners and the U.S.

Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s top sherpa, will meet with Iranian leaders in Tehran Tuesday and Wednesday, French officials said.

Iran announced Sunday that it would abandon the 3.67% limit for uranium enrichment as it scales back its commitments in response to U.S. penalties reimposed after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement a year ago. It said more steps would be taken to scale back compliance every 60 days unless European parties find ways to ensure it can continue to trade its oil.

Bonne visited Iran on June 19, and Macron last Saturday spoke for more than an hour by phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, seeking to convince him to keep respecting the accord.

French officials say they see room for a compromise, given that Iranian infringements have been carefully calibrated and Trump has expressed his willingness to strike a deal with Iran.

