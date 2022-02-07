(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday as Western leaders continue their push to deter any moves against Ukraine.

Even as those diplomatic efforts continue, European leaders are preparing for other contingencies. Top European Union officials are in Washington to discuss alternative energy sources should Russia reduce natural gas flows to the bloc. And Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, which shares a long border with Ukraine, is in Brussels for meetings with EU and NATO leaders.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.K. and U.S. say Russia has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border. Ukraine’s defense minister said the probability of an escalation by Russia looks low, while an official close to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the West should specify potential sanctions.

Key Developments

Macron seeks a role for France after five years of courting Putin

The West is waiting for Germany’s chancellor to take charge

What we know so far about potential U.S.-EU sanctions on Russia

Where military forces are assembling around Russia and Ukraine

All times CET

Macron Seeks Diplomatic Payoff With Putin (7:23 a.m.)

After spending five years cultivating a relationship with Putin, Macron hopes he has built up enough sway with the Russian leader to help persuade him to de-escalate. The French president will urge his Russian counterpart to scale down the military presence massed near its neighbor, a senior Elysee official told reporters. He will also try to secure a commitment from Putin to continue peace talks, and warn him about the consequences of any aggression.

The reality is, however, that there’s probably not much Macron can do. The Kremlin has said the priority of the talks will be its security demands, which include reducing U.S. weaponry in the region and ensuring that NATO never admits Ukraine as a member. Macron can’t offer Putin concessions in those areas.

EU Looks for Energy Security in U.S. (7:02 a.m.)

The EU and the Biden administration are set to announce at a joint meeting that they’re preparing to address any risks to European gas supplies. Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, and Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will join the EU-U.S. Energy Council meetings, where the most urgent discussions will concern ensuring that Europe receives additional volumes of liquefied natural gas in the short term if shipments via pipelines from Russia are derailed.

Borrell will also meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday afternoon.

Scholz Defends German Stance Ahead of Biden Meeting (4:30 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his country’s stance on Russia ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday. Scholz, who has been criticized for not being a strong enough ally to Ukraine and within NATO, told the Washington Post in an interview that Berlin is the strongest economic supporter of Kyiv.

Pressed on why Europe hasn’t been more specific about its threat of sanctions if Russia invades, Scholz said there’s a need for strategic ambiguity on a potential response “so they cannot go to a computer and count whether it will be too expensive or not.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.