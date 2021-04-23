(Bloomberg) -- France, a key player in the battle against Islamist insurgencies in West Africa, expressed backing for a military government that intends ruling Chad for a transition period following President Idriss Deby’s death.

Deby died on April 20 of wounds sustained on a battlefront in northern Chad as rebels advanced on the capital, N’Djamena, according to the military. A transitional military council headed by his son, 37 year-old General Mahamat Idriss Deby, said it will run the country for 18 months before restoring civilian rule. The nation’s constitution states that a successor should be elected within 90 days.

“France will never let anyone, neither today nor tomorrow, threaten the stability and integrity of Chad,” French President Emmanuel Macron said while attending Deby’s funeral in N’Djamena, on Friday. The military council has a role to play to promote “stability, inclusion, dialog and a democratic transition,” he said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also defended the military takeover in an interview with French broadcaster France 2 on Thursday, saying it was necessary to maintain stability in Chad and the region, while calling for a quick transition.

France has contributed about 5,100 troops to a counter-terrorism force that’s battling Islamist militants in West Africa’s Sahel region. Chad, which has some of the best-trained and most battle-hardened forces in the area, is a key contributor to the fight against the Islamic State and Al Qaeda-linked militants. The French troops are headquartered in N’Djamena.

The Economic Community of Central African States, which counts Chad among its members, also expressed its “solidarity” with the new government, Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who currently heads the six-nation bloc, said in a statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.