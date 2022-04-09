(Bloomberg) --

Emmanuel Macron sprinted to the finish line in a hotly contested race with nationalist leader Marine Le Pen for the French presidency.

He discussed issues ranging from education and ecology to foreign affairs and religion in an interview with Brut, a Paris-based online media outlet. But he focused most on economic inequalities and purchasing power, issues that Le Pen owned on the stump.

The interview aired live just after 7 p.m. on Friday, hours before candidates are required by law to stop campaigning ahead the vote on Sunday.

Macron, 44, has spent the better part of the past six months focusing on helping European and U.S. efforts to end the war in Ukraine. But as the election entered its final stage this week and polls showed the gap between him and Le Pen narrowing substantially, he made of point of getting out of the Elysee palace to talk to the media and voters.

On Monday, Macron joined a popular morning radio show on France Inter, before traveling to western France. He’s also spoken to local papers. Brut is popular among young people aged 18-34, its target audience and a segment of the population that tends not to vote that much.

“One man alone can’t resolve everything,” Macron said, when asked about his pledge to do everything so that the French aren’t tempted to vote for candidates on the fringes, made five years ago. “We’ve started to fix the topics that were fueling extremes,” he said, citing low unemployment rate or creation of new industries.

Making the most of her rival’s campaign complacency, Le Pen has been traveling up and down the country talking to people about matters close to home, like their struggles to cope with rising energy and food costs.

She was indirectly helped by far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour whose surprise candidacy initially looked set to split her support base, but ultimately helped her appear more moderate. Her campaign videos feature a softer, more down to earth version of the candidate to the one she’s presented in the past, even though analysts say her views haven’t changed all that much.

Macron has also refused to join rivals for debates. He argues that no incumbent has ever debated challengers ahead of the first round, but his absence left voters feeling snubbed and fueled a perception of aloofness that’s stuck to him throughout his time in office.

By April 8, Macron was ahead by just 3.5 points in the first round, according a polling average calculated by Bloomberg.

He’d go on to beat Le Pen by Le Pen by 5.5 points in the second on April 24, according to that polling average. But that’s less than half the margin than a month ago and narrower than the roughly 33 percentage-point margin Macron had over her five years ago.

Investors are taking the risk of a Le Pen seriously. “Le Pen’s campaign was very good,” said Xavier Chapard, a strategist at La Banque Postale Asset Management. “There’s a much higher chance of her winning this time.”

In the end, enough voters may turn up just to block Le Pen that Macron gets returned to office. But if that were the case he’d be left with a weak mandate that could make it difficult to implement his economic and social reforms, depending on the outcome of legislative elections scheduled for June, and she would likely emerge empowered.

On Friday, Le Pen said she was prepared to defend her program to voters. “For five years I’ve worked regularly with professionals, with constitutional lawyers, with senior civil service members, judges, police, company CEOs lawyers,” she said on France Info radio. “I think I’m more ready than ever.”

