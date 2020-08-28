(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron said the economic upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity to speed up France’s modernization, though a pension overhaul that triggered demonstrations and strikes may be adjusted.

Macron, who is expected to seek a second term in the April 2022 French presidential election, reiterated his opposition to another national lockdown as France and other parts of Europe face a summer spike in coronavirus infections.

Avoiding restrictive measures similar to last spring’s is “feasible” thanks to discipline and social distancing, Macron told a group of reporters in Paris during a face-to-face briefing on Friday. Even so, “there can be another nationwide or regional lockdown,” he said, “if the virus continues to surprise us.”

“Lockdowns have been the most unsophisticated measure, used since the Middle Ages,” Macron said.

The divisive pension reform, which would have helped rein in government spending, was halted during the pandemic’s peak in France.

“We’ll readjust the reform in the light of the context,” Macron said. “I don’t want the country to return to divisions.”

“This is an opportunity to prepare the country and modernize it even faster, continue the transformation,” he said.

