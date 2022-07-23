(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi during a call Saturday that a nuclear deal was still possible but had to happen fast.

Macron “expressed his disappointment at the lack of progress and insisted to President Raissi that a clear choice must be made to conclude the agreement and return to the implementation of its nuclear commitments,” according to a statement from Macron’s office.

The two heads of state also discussed the war in Ukraine and its consequences on energy and food security, as well as the four French nationals detained in Iran. Macron demanded their immediate release, the statement said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.