(Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven leaders delve into the busiest day of their three-day summit as they discuss a path out of the Covid pandemic, as well as economic plans to counter China’s growing economic and strategic clout.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is playing host to fellow Group of Seven leaders along the English coast, with all eyes on Joe Biden at his first summit as U.S president.

Key Developments:

Johnson urges avoiding errors of previous recoveries

French president to meet Biden for bilateral today

Family photo took place along a stretch of sandy beach

Macron tells Johnson it’s time for a reset (9:25 a.m.)

French president Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting with Johnson on Saturday morning, told his counterpart he was ready for a reset of the Franco-British relationship following months of tension, as long as the U.K. keeps its word and complies with the Brexit agreement -- a point Macron strongly emphasized.

The French leader pointed out the two countries have a common vision for international and transatlantic relations, including on arms control, according to an official in the G-7 delegation. -- Ania Nussbaum

U.K. tells EU not to be ‘bloody-minded’ (9:10 a.m.)

As Johnson was meeting Macron, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stepped up his attacks on the European Union in the dispute over trade in Northern Ireland.

The choice over whether the argument escalates is one for the Europeans, he told BBC radio.

“They can be more pragmatic about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol in a way that is win-win or they can be bloody-minded and purist about it, in which case I am afraid we will not allow the integrity of the U.K. to be threatened,” he said. -- Kitty Donaldson

G-7 poised to counter China’s economic influence (7:20 a.m.)

G-7 leaders are planning a coordinated infrastructure initiative for developing countries aimed at countering China’s effort to win influence around the world, as well as a broader rebuke to the country over forced labor practices, according to two U.S. officials.

The proposals are a response to China’s successful bids to gain leverage over other countries by financing projects beyond its borders. -- Justin Sink

Macron to meet Biden for bilateral today (earlier)

Macron will meet Biden on Saturday afternoon for their first in-person, one-on-one meeting, after a cozy embrace Friday, when the French president put his arm around his U.S. counterpart while they were walking.

The French leader has been keen to praise Biden’s return to the Paris climate accord and his overall re-engagement with Europe. But he has also taken veiled jabs at the U.S. president by highlighting the shortcomings of some of Washington’s recent proposals, such as lifting intellectual property patents on Covid vaccines. -- Ania Nussbaum

