(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron will recognize the French state was responsible for the disappearance of a dissident mathematician in Algeria in 1957 and admit for the first time to the systematic use of torture in the former colony, according to France Inter radio.

Macron will visit the widow of Maurice Audin, a young mathematician, communist and anti-colonial activist, who was arrested in Algiers more than 60 years ago, the public radio reported. Audin, a member of the settler community who supported the fight against colonial rule, was tortured and killed by French authorities, according to a witness.

At the same time, the French presidency will publish a statement acknowledging a legal framework that allowed the armed forces to commit such acts, the radio station said. The Elysee Palace didn’t return calls for comments.

“He will recognize that Maurice Audin was one of many who have been victims of a system,” said Cedric Villani, a mathematician and lawmaker from the governing party who helped persuade the president to take the step. Villani told France Inter radio it would be a “historic moment.”

Algerian rebels began their war for independence in 1954 and by 1958 the French army had largely crushed the uprising. But the massacre of Algerian civilians by French forces and the use of torture undercut public support for the war, prompting President Charles de Gaulle to begin secret talks with rebel leaders. The country gained independence in 1962.

France’s last three presidents have struggled to frame relations with Algeria since 2003 when the country’s president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, demanded an apology for the “long, brutal and genocidal” rule.

Le Monde newspaper said Macron’s decision will mean the end of a “state lie.”

