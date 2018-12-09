(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron plans to announce policies to appeal to the center-left base, Le Monde reported, citing unnamed sources.

Macron has mostly avoided the spotlight since returning from the G20 in Argentina, realizing that his persona could fuel unrest. The president is discussing potential scenarios to reorient his program within the limits of France’s strained public finances, Le Monde says.

Macron is considering pushing companies to raise salaries and give tax-incentivized bonuses, according to the paper.

