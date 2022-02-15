(Bloomberg) --

Emmanuel Macron is hosting a dinner on Wednesday for the leaders of several West African countries in Paris, where he’ll discuss his pitch to shift the focus of European forces battling an insurgency from Mali to another nation.

The French president will be joined by the leaders of Chad, Mauritania and Niger, according to an official in his office, who didn’t say if the leaders Mali and Burkina Faso would also be present.

Macron is expected to discuss his plans to withdraw French forces from Mali, amid deteriorating ties with the local junta, a person familiar with his thinking said.

The following day in Brussels, European Union leaders are set to discuss the bloc’s relationship with Africa. Although the future of Takuba -- the multinational European presence that fights Islamist insurgents alongside forces from West Africa -- isn’t officially on the agenda, it will be discussed.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with whom Macron speaks before key summits to coordinate positions, is also invited to the dinner, his office said.

It isn’t clear yet which country Takuba forces could be redeployed to.

As the center of an insurgency that spans several countries, Mali is geographically best situated for operations. But Paris argues the situation has become untenable since the Malian military government, which took power after a coup in May, allowed the deployment of a private Russian force, sought to postpone a return to democracy and reviewed bilateral military agreements.

Macron’s proposal could pressure its authorities to re-engage and result in its allies taking on more responsibility. He has been trying to re-calibrate France’s role in the region for more than year, with plans to scale back the country’s largest and most expensive overseas operation by half.

The leaders of Senegal and Ghana are also attending the dinner in Paris, their offices said. Burkina Faso’s junta leader Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba is being sworn in as president the same day.

