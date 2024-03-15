(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron plans to host Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Paris in the spring amid lingering trade tensions between the European Union and the world’s second-biggest economy.

The visit will mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and a preliminary date has been set for May, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as details aren’t public. They added that the plans could change.

A spokesperson for Macron’s office declined to confirm the trip. The Foreign Ministry in Beijing didn’t respond to a request for comment sent outside office hours.

While the visit is meant to celebrate Franco-Chinese ties, the relationship remains clouded by spats over trade and geopolitical differences, including Xi’s support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. The EU has made it clear it won’t separate trade from security issues.

Paris irked Beijing by changing subsidy rules for electric vehicles to effectively exclude Chinese models. And China sparked concerns when it requested French cosmetics giants such as LVMH and L’Oreal SA supply data spanning from details of manufacturing processes to the precise composition of product formulas.

Most recently, China announced an anti-dumping investigation into imports of brandy and some other wine-based spirits, a move seen as retaliation for a European Union probe into Chinese EV subsidies that was championed by France.

Macron will insist French EV measures aren’t aimed at China specifically, but rather they target the carbon footprint of all cars, a person familiar with preparations for the trip said. He will also underline that dialogue with China is a key plank of French foreign policy, which sees France as a balancing power.

Beijing has expressed harsh criticism of the EU’s common strategy on the Indo-Pacific, first adopted in 2021 and pushed by France, which has overseas territories in the area with some 150,000 French residents.

Diplomatic ties between Beijing and the EU have also been strained by Xi’s continued support of Putin after the invasion of Ukraine, as well as China’s reluctance to crack down on Moscow’s attempts to get around western sanctions in response to the war.

Macron’s diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, has kept in close touch with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the topic. Last year, China said it was working on a political solution for Ukraine with France.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.