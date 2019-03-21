Macron to Host Merkel, Juncker Along With Xi on March 26

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Paris next week for an official visit, and has decided to invite German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to join them to discuss issues such as trade and climate.

The four will meet the morning of March 26, the third day of Xi’s official visit, at the French presidency’s Elysee Palace. French officials say they invited Merkel and Juncker to bring a “European” element to the visit.

The four will make statements to the press after the meeting.

