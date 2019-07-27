Macron to Host Putin in France Before G-7 Summit

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he’ll host Russia’s Vladimir Putin for talks on Aug. 19 before Group of Seven leaders meet in France.

It’s important for the two presidents to explore “cooperation on major subjects like destabilization or conflict -- without naivete, but not closing the door either,” Agence France-Presse cited Macron as telling reporters during a trip to southern France on Saturday.

Putin will travel to the French head of state’s summer retreat at Fort Bregancon, Macron said.

Russia participated in what was then known as the Group of Eight until its exclusion in 2014 after Putin annexed Crimea from Ukraine. The annual G-7 summit is scheduled for Aug. 24-26 in Biarritz.

