Macron to Impose Curfew in Major French Cities to Stem Covid

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron announced a curfew in the country’s biggest cities to stem the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus, as rising infections begin to fill up hospital beds.

“This virus is dangerous and serious for everyone,” Macron said during a televised interview on Wednesday. “We are at a stage where we need to react.”

The curfew will run from 21:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time in cities already on maximum alert. They include Paris, Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, and Montpellier.

The measures will start Saturday, and will last four weeks.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.