(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will use a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump next Monday in New York to propose a “modernization” of the World Trade Organization to encourage the U.S. president to dial back his threats against free trade.

According to Macron’s aides, the French president will also meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and will encourage him to stick to the 2015 nuclear accord even after the U.S. withdrawal.

Macron will raise issues including the civil wars in Syria and Yemen with both the U.S. and Iranian leaders, the aides said, and will renew his invitation to Trump to attend the Nov. 11 commemorations in Paris marking the centenary of the end of World War I.

Macron will also hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi while a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t yet been confirmed. Macron meets Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Paris tomorrow.

