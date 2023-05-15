(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron will meet with Elon Musk Monday on the sidelines of a gathering of some 200 global business leaders that the French president invited to Versailles to showcase his ability to lure foreign investment.

In his push to raise France’s profile among investors, Macron has especially focused on making northern France a hub for the production of electric-car batteries and related materials. Musk, the world’s second-richest person, leads electric-car maker Tesla Inc.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV on Monday that negotiations were underway with Musk regarding possible investments in France, without providing any details.

Macron has been trying to reboot his second term in office after a damaging battle over pension reform that dented his popularity by announcing measures to reverse France’s industrial decline. On Sunday, in an interview with L’Opinion, he pledged to keep on cutting taxes despite recent warnings on the level of the public deficit. He will speak on French national television on Monday evening.

He is also expected to meet with chief executive officers including Pfizer Inc.’s Albert Bourla and Walt Disney Co.’s Robert Iger at the vast palace that Louis XIV made the seat of French power.

