Macron to Meet With Italy’s Meloni in Paris on Tuesday

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday when they’ll discuss pressing issues such as migration and Europe’s relationship with China.

The two will discuss bilateral relations, including the implementation of the Quirinal Treaty, according to the French presidency. The pact, which came into effect this year, allows the countries to work on migration, trade and relations with Libya.

Macron and Meloni will also speak about European issues, ahead of the European Council, to be held later this month in Brussels, as well as the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

France and Italy have openly clashed over migration recently, with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin saying Rome wasn’t doing enough to block migrants. French diplomats have been working on an official Meloni visit to Paris for months.

Last month, at the Group of Seven nations summit in Japan, Meloni and Macron met to improve relations. The French president also met informally with his Italian counterpart on her first day in office, back in October.

Macron is set to speak about Europe’s air defense on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, he said he would make announcements regarding the SAMP/T system, also known as MAMBA, developed jointly with Italy and that is being deployed in Ukraine.

