(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday, his first trip to see a foreign counterpart since being re-elected as French president last month.

The two leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as European sovereignty, especially defense and energy, according to a note from the Elysee palace on Thursday.

Macron and Scholz will also talk about the situation in the Sahel region of Africa, the western Balkans, and relations between the European Union and China.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.