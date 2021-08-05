(Bloomberg) -- France’s constitutional court broadly backed the President Emmanuel Macron’s new Covid rules that require proof of vaccination or a negative test for access to activities including eating out and travel.

The Conseil Constitutionnel approved the key feature, a vaccine passport that displays immunization or testing status and allows access to restaurants and trains, among other venues. The legislation should enter into force on Aug. 9, as planned.

Prime Minister Jean Castex as well as opposition lawmakers had requested a constitutional review of the law prior to its enactment.

Opponents of Macron’s vaccine push, who have been demonstrating in large cities across the country, argue that the project is oppressive

In France, access to cultural sites welcoming over 50 people is already limited to those with a valid “health pass,” but the bill plans to extend this measure to cafes, hospitals, planes, high-speed trains and some malls.

The Constitutional Court however censured one of the most controversial aspects of the legislation that would have made it possible for employers to end certain short-term contracts for those who didn’t have a valid vaccine passport.

The judges also partially blocked a portion of the legislation that established automatic isolation for those who test positive.

