(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron promised the French a new style of leadership, as he laid out his manifesto just three weeks before the presidential election.

Macron, who has often been accused of being a Jupiterian leader, said on Thursday that his campaign motto ‘With you,’ reflects “a method for the long term.”

He pledged to beef up investments in defense and touted his track record of standing up for France’s interests in the European Union, as well as cutting taxes domestically, in a press conference in Aubervilliers, near Paris.

The French leader set aside several hours to take questions from journalists in a bid to defuse criticism that he’s barely spent any time officially campaigning. It’s also an attempt to appear more accessible after keeping the press at arms length last time around, and for much of his five-year term.

In some respects, Macron doesn’t need to campaign. His attempts to help end the crisis in Ukraine have drawn scorn and ridicule abroad, with opponents saying he’s been played by Vladimir Putin and has gone too far in trying to appease the Russian president. But at home, he’s benefiting from a sense of national union.

“There is this idea that you don’t want to change your captain in the middle of the storm,” said Adelaide Zulfikarpasic, director of Paris-based BVA Opinion, a pollster.

Indeed, the war has boosted Macron’s approval rating to 51% according to a recent Ifop poll for Paris Match. A BVA poll for RTL-Orange survey put his popularity at 42% in February, already higher than his immediate predecessors at this time in their mandate -- Francois Hollande was at 22% in 2017 and Nicolas Sarkozy at 32% in 2012.

All polls show Macron leading both the first round on April 10 and the second round two weeks later. He’d beat his main rival, far-right nationalist leader Marine Le Pen, by at least 12 points in the runoff, according to many surveys. Bookmakers favor Macron to win, with a likelihood of more than 90%.

In trying to appear statesmanlike for as long as possible, Macron delayed announcing his re-election bid until hours before the deadline for the register of candidacies. And he made it clear that he won’t join debates, skipping even live discussions with other candidates about women’s rights and the environment.

While most candidates have been out on the stump, Macron has yet to hold a campaign rally in person. Instead, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer recently led one with only a couple of hundred attendees in Domont, a small town in northern France.

The war in Ukraine reinforced a perception among the French that Macron is a good crisis manager, Zulfikarpasic said, recalling how he survived the Yellow Vests protests and handled Covid-19. The risk is he loses that appeal when the crises ebb.

“If he’s re-elected and gets a more normal mandate,” she said, “with no health crisis or no war, he would be exposed to challenges like handling reforms and be judged by his record.”

