(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron wants to leave the door open for Russian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic games as individuals, rejecting Kyiv’s plea for an outright ban of Russian competitors.

“Obviously, there can’t be a Russian flag at the Paris Games, I think there’s a consensus on that,” he told French sports newspaper L’Equipe. “Russia as a country has no place at a time when it has committed war crimes, when it is deporting children.”

“The real issue for the Olympic world is to figure out what place to give to these Russian athletes, who have sometimes prepared for a lifetime, and may also be the victims of this regime” he continued.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly called for Russian athletes to be banned from the 2024 Games, saying that their participation would amount to endorsing the invasion of his country. The International Olympic Committee, however, has issued a series of recommendations that while no Russian teams can compete in Paris, individual Russian athletes who aren’t affiliated with the Russian military nor have publicly supported the war, can do so.

Russian flags, anthems and uniforms will be prohibited in Paris. These are just the IOC’s recommendations, however, and it’s left it up to the international sporting federations which are running qualifying events over the coming nine months to decide how to interpret those principles, leaving the question of how many Russian athletes will be in Paris still unclear.

This issue is becoming increasingly political in the French capital. Contrary to Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said it would be “indecent” to allow Russian athletes to compete, after previously saying that they could participate under a “neutral banner.”

The decision on Russian involvement at this point rests with the sporting federations and the IOC. However, Macron told l’Equipe that as French president he does have a say in the final decision “within the framework of a dialogue.”

