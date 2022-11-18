(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Australia’s agreement to build nuclear submarines with the US and UK “will not deliver,” one day after he said the offer of French-made vessels was “still on the table.”

Relations between France and Australia deteriorated in late 2021 after then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison canceled an A$90 billion ($58 billion) submarine contract with France in favor of a deal with the US and UK to build nuclear-powered vessels.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Friday, Macron said the nuclear submarine deal, known as AUKUS, was “a big signal of distress for us,” and that it would leave Australia will unreliable military supply chains.

“What we decided in 2015 together is how to build submarines for Australian people, in Australia, for Australian industry, to build Australian sovereignty, and to have non-nuclear submarines that you can restore, repair and use,” he said on the sidelines of the APEC CEO Summit.

“What the AUKUS deal is about is how to make nuclear submarines elsewhere, with other people,” Macron said. Australia would need to “define its Indo-Pacific strategy,” he added.

Since the election of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor government in May, ties between Australia and France have recovered somewhat. Macron said he had a “very good discussion” with Albanese at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali.

Macron’s comments come one day after he told reporters the offer of French-built submarines for Australia was still “on the table.” However he conceded there had been no indications from Albanese that Australia was planning to change its submarine strategy.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Bangkok, Albanese said he’d had discussions with Macron on “how we can cooperate in defense” but there had been no change in Australia’s military procurement.

