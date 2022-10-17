(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron warned European monetary policymakers over attacking demand as a way to rein in inflation given the economy isn’t overheating in contrast to the US.

The surge in prices in Europe has above all been caused by external factors and isn’t linked to too strong spending by consumers, he told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

“I’m concerned to see lots of experts and certain European monetary policymakers explaining to us that we need to break demand in Europe to better contain inflation,” Macron was quoted as saying. “One must be very careful.”

Fiscal measures to shield households and businesses from the full force of the energy crisis have prevented wages and costs from accelerating out of control, and stopped consumer price surges becoming more widespread, the president added.

Unprecedented Step

The European Central Bank, which had been accused of acting too sluggishly to counter record euro-zone inflation, took an unprecedented monetary-tightening step last month, raising interest rates by 75 basis points on the back of a 50 point rise in July.

The ECB said then it expected more hikes to follow as it seeks to “dampen demand” given “pressures in some sectors owing to the reopening of the economy.” Its Governing Council is due to meet again on Oct. 26-27, with economists now expecting the euro area’s largest economy, Germany, to drag the bloc into a contraction next year.

In the US, investors are betting the Federal Reserve will be forced into two more 75 basis-point increases this year after core inflation jumped to a 40-year high.

While central banks around the world are raising rates, governments like Macron’s are spending billions to protect consumers from rising energy prices. Pressures to raise wages are also mounting, with workers at French refineries and fuel depots striking for weeks to demand a higher share of profits made by the oil and gas sector.

At meetings of the International Monetary Fund last week, officials urged governments to stick to targeted and temporary measures to ensure they weren’t working against central banks. ECB President Christine Lagarde has also advocated for better coordination between monetary and budgetary policies.

Macron, whose government has spent more than €100 billion ($97.6 billion) on energy-crisis measures, said that while Germany now planned to do the same with its €200 billion borrowing plan, it was important to act with “unity and solidarity” in Europe.

“We can’t just have national policies because that creates distortions at the heart of the European continent,” Macron told Les Echos.

Macron added that the key to tackling inflation is to continue to bring in reforms to boost competitiveness.

