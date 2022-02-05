(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron would face conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse and defeat her in a runoff if elections were held now, according to a poll published Saturday.

Support for Macron was at a field-leading 24% in the Ipsos Sopra Steria poll, followed by Pecresse of the Republicans at 16.5%. If replicated in the first round of voting in April, that outcome would send them to a runoff that Macron would win by 53% to 47%, according to the survey for Le Parisien and France Info.

Macron, who hasn’t declared he’s running for a second term, fell by 2 percentage points compared with the previous poll a month ago.

Far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour are neck-and-neck in third place on 14%. Le Pen led Zemmour by 5 percentage points in the previous poll and Pecresse by 1 point.

The Feb. 1-3 poll of 1,535 adults has a margin of error of plus or minus approximately 2.5 to 3 points.

Bookmakers favor Macron to win re-election with a likelihood of 72.2%, up from 71.7% the previous week, according to data compiled by analysis platform Wettbasis on Jan. 31.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.