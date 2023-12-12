(Bloomberg) -- The proposed leveraged buyout of Macy’s Inc. is a reminder that retail has been a notoriously tough sector for private equity, with debt of companies that were taken private in recent years falling to distressed levels.

Many bonds issued by Michael Cos., At Home Group Inc. and Staples Inc. carry triple-C ratings and trade below 80 cents on the dollar following the firms’ deals with private equity sponsors. The retailers’ operations were pressured before the transactions, meaning the subsequent debt left them with unsustainable leverage, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike Campellone.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Carla Casella said a sale could work given Macy’s valuation, real estate assets and debt, but the high-yield and leveraged loan markets are “skittish” on retail LBOs. Putting 50/50 odds on a deal at present, “a transaction needs either a sizeable equity check or other asset sales to get it over the finish line,” she wrote in a note.

Investors see certain Macy’s assets as particularly attractive, with real estate being the main focus.

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management have made a $5.8 billion, or $21 a share, offer for the department-store operator. It’s not clear if financing has been secured for the bid, but the Wall Street Journal reported an investment bank has provided a letter to support the group’s ability to raise the funds. Macy’s, Arkhouse and Brigade all declined to comment Tuesday.

Macy’s bonds rallied following the buyout offer, but some of those gains were reversed Tuesday, according to Trace data. Roughly $2.4 billion of the company’s notes have change of control language calling for them to be acquired at 101 cents on the dollar, according to JPMorgan. Those bonds trade several cents below that, signaling investor skepticism that a deal gets completed.

The last boom of retail LBO debt issuance was in 2021, when Michaels and At Home were sold and PetSmart LLC issued debt to fund a recapitalization and split from Chewy Inc. At Home’s 4.875% note due 2028 last changed hands at 30.25 cents while Michaels’ 7.875% bond due 2029 trades at 61.75 cents, according to Trace.

--With assistance from Erin Hudson.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.