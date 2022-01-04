(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. is cutting its U.S. store hours for the rest of this month as the department-store chain struggles to staff locations in the post-holiday season.

From Monday to Thursday, all Macy’s stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a report from CNBC. That’s a change from some stores opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m.

The retail industry has been contending with staff shortages as the omicron coronavirus variant infects more workers and further disrupts consumer behavior. During the Christmas shopping season, Macy’s pushed incentives to workers such as spot bonuses and premium pay for weekends. January is usually a slower time for retailers after the rush from the peak holiday season.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Macy’s shares rose 2.6% to $28.09 in New York trading Tuesday. The stock surged 133% in 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.