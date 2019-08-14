(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. plunged after a worse-than-expected second quarter underscored investor fears that the teetering department-store sector is slated for more pain ahead. The retailer also trimmed its full-year profit forecast. It’s on track to open at the lowest level since 2010.

Macy’s slashed its profit outlook for the year by 20 cents, excluding charges. It now sees diluted profit in a range of $2.85 to $3.05 per share, excluding some items, even as it held its sales forecast unchanged. The new forecast doesn’t take into account the next round of Chinese tariffs, some of which will hit as soon as Sept. 1.

Key Insights

Same-store sales for owned as well as licensed stores rose 0.3% in the latest quarter, matching analysts’ expectations, according to Consensus Metrix. Even though that marks the seventh consecutive gain, the growth is still anemic compared to big-box store peers. Chief Jeff Gennette called out a “slow start to the quarter” that “finished below our expectations.”

The company blamed too-high inventory levels in the quarter, including “a fashion miss in our key women’s sportswear private brands.” It also cited a faster decline in international tourism, which often props up its flagship stores.

Macy’s said its strategic initiatives are “on track to continue delivering sales growth“ in the second half. But while it said it has corrected course, Bloomberg Intelligence analystsPoonam Goyal said she still questioned “if their back half is too aggressive in lieu of what they saw in Q2 and just in what they saw with tariffs.”

There were some bright spots: Its digital business posted its fortieth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, it said.

Market Reaction

The shares fell as much as 14% in New York Wednesday before the start of regular trading. They had fallen 35% this year through Tuesday’s close, even as the broader stock market has gained.

Get More

For more on the results, click here.

For company statement, click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jordyn Holman in New York at jholman19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Jonathan Roeder

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.