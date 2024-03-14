(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. is nominating a new director to its board to add real estate expertise as the company faces a takeover approach from a group led by Arkhouse Management Co.

The retailer put forward Douglas Sesler, founder and president of the real estate investment and development firm Fair Street Partner, to stand for an election as a director, it said in a statement Thursday. Sesler was head of real estate for Macy’s from 2016 to 2021.

“He has a long track record of success in leading and implementing value-generating real estate portfolio management strategies and transactions,” Macy’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Spring said in the statement.

Arkhouse had criticized Macy’s board for lacking real estate experience. The investor nominated nine directors to the retailer’s 14-members board after its takeover bids with Brigade Capital Management were rejected.

In a proxy statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Arkhouse said Macy’s is open to signing a confidentially agreement that would grant its suitors access to certain information about the business — a process known as due diligence.

That filing came after Arkhouse and Brigade made an improved takeover offer of $24 a share this month for Macy’s. Arkhouse said in its filing that Macy’s had sent a letter to the firms in which it indicated a willingness to potentially negotiate a higher price.

“We hope that this progress represents a broader shift in the current board’s view of and posture towards Arkhouse Management, Brigade and the acquisition proposal,” Arkhouse wrote.

Shares in Macy’s have gained 15% in the past year, giving the company a market value of about $5.9 billion. The stock rose 2.6% to $21.50 in New York trading Thursday.

Macy’s in January rebuffed a bid of $21 a share from the investor group, saying the offer lacked “compelling value.” Arkhouse nominated nine directors to Macy’s board in February in an effort to push a deal through.

