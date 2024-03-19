(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. has opened its books to Arkhouse Management Co. and Brigade Capital Management, the investment firms pushing to take over the famous US department store chain.

New York-based Macy’s has signed a confidentiality agreement with its suitors, according to a spokesperson for the company. Arkhouse and Brigade will now have access to certain information about the Macy’s business — a process known as due diligence.

Representatives for Arkhouse and Brigade declined to comment. The news was reported earlier on Tuesday by Reuters.

Shares in Macy’s jumped as much as 4% on Tuesday. The stock was up 2% to $21.68 at 3:14 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of almost $6 billion.

Macy’s in January rebuffed a bid of $21 a share from Arkhouse and Brigade, saying it lacked “compelling value.” The bidders returned with an improved offer of $24 a share earlier this month. Last week, Arkhouse said Macy’s had indicated its willingness to offer due diligence and potentially negotiate a higher price.

