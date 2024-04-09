(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. has “weaponized” its debt agreements as part of a proxy fight with a pair of investment firms, putting its financial future at risk, a pension fund claimed in suing the retailer.

The takeover defense, which Macy’s is threatening to deploy in a fight with Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, would accelerate the payment of more than $1.5 billion in debt and burden the company’s finances, according to the lawsuit. It was filed Monday in Delaware Chancery Court by a fund for municipal workers in Michigan that holds Macy’s stock.

The defense can force Macy’s to speed up the debt repayment if director nominees take over and cause a “change of control,” and the board is wrongfully refusing to disable the mechanism, the fund alleges.

A board “acting in the best interests of the company and not motivated by a desire” to entrench itself “would do everything in its power to avoid triggering” the accelerated-payment provisions, according to the fund for employees of Pontiac, Michigan.

Representatives of Macy’s declined to comment.

Rejected Buyout

Arkhouse has criticized Macy’s response to shifts in consumer shopping habits and pointed to slumping revenue at more than 400 mall-based stores under its own name and more than 80 Bloomingdale’s locations. While Macy’s sales jumped in 2021 thanks to federal economic stimulus measures that put cash in people’s pockets, revenue has since declined over multiple quarters.

Macy’s board rejected a $21-per-share buyout offer from the activist firms, which then raised their offer to $24 a share, valuing Macy’s at about $6.6 billion. Macy’s current market capitalization is $5.35 billion.

Its shares were down 0.3% to $19.49 at 3:36 p.m. in New York on Tuesday.

Arkhouse has nominated nine candidates for Macy’s shareholders to consider at the board’s annual meeting on May 17.

Scaring Investors

The pension fund contends that Macy’s directors are improperly trying to scare investors into voting for them by refusing to deactivate provisions of more than $1.5 billion in notes due over a nine-year period ending in 2043 that would speed up repayment duties.

Macy’s has acknowledged receiving and weighing the buyout bid but haven’t responded to Arkhouse’s criticism of the company’s management.

Last month Macy’s Chair Jeff Gennette said the board remains “committed to acting in the best interest of Macy’s Inc. and all our shareholders” in connection with the proxy fight.

The case is City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees’ Retirement System v. Arel, 2024-0369, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

