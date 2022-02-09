(Bloomberg) --

More than 80,000 fans cheered on the King of the Hammers off-road races, held Jan. 27-Feb. 5 in the desert outside Los Angeles.

After a down year in 2021, the punishing event saw its largest-ever attendance since it started in 2007, according to race spokesperson Emily Miller, with entries among its 527 teams hailing from as far away as Russia, England, New Zealand, and Israel.

KOH is a series of competitions over the course of a week, featuring daily races divided by the type of vehicle. They include the Can-Am Motorsports UTV King of the Hammers, the Baja Jerky Class 11 Showdown for Class 11 Volkswagen Beetles, the 4WP Every Man Challenge, the Toyo Tires Desert Challenge, and the Holley EFi Shootout, a fan favorite held at night that requires getting your truck to crawl—in the dark—over rocks the size of refrigerators.

All are held across 96,000 Bureau of Land Management acres in California’s Johnson Valley, roughly 40 miles north of Palm Springs and 20 miles northeast of notorious hipster bar Pappy + Harriet’s. The winners purses surpass $60,000. Overall prize money for the full series of KOH races this year exceeded $630,000.

The term “King of the Hammers” comes from a series of difficult off-road paths that area locals, led by event founder Dave Cole, strung together years ago to create a friendly competition to see who could do all of them in a day. Each of the mountain trails had the name “Hammer” in it, like Sledge Hammer, Jack Hammer, and so forth.

The winner of the challenge would be the King—or Queen—of the Hammers.

It’s dusty, but it’s big business. Each of the trophy trucks that competes is purpose-built for the race; value can run past $1 million. This year, Raul Gomez took home the $67,000 winner’s purse for the 212-mile grand finale competition on Feb. 5, which included 14 obstacles with such bone-rattling names as Aftershock and Heartbreak Hill. The course required Gomez and the other drivers to navigate those challenges, along with steep canyon walls, deep ravines, dry lake beds, deep sand, and uneven rock fields filled with boulders and shale. Each year the route changes in order to inflict the maximum pain on the drivers and their vehicles.

Gomez completed this year’s course in a totally unique, purpose-built buggy with big, knobby wheels and a thick steel cage covering the cockpit. Joe Thompson of UFO Fabrication in Lotus, Calif., built the rig, which was painted bright blue and covered in sponsor stickers and insignia.

Gomez completed the course in six hours, 57 minutes, and 12 seconds. Jason Scherer, who drove a screaming, multicolored, heavily modified Bronco, placed second; he has won three KOHs. Josh Blyler, in a modified-beyond-recognition Jeep called a “Miller Motorsports Pro Series Chassis,” placed third, taking 7 1/2 hours to finish. Blyler won KOH in 2020.

Their biggest feat was finishing with their trucks and bodies intact. With terrain like this, you’re lucky if you do.

In 2022, fewer than half of the 101 vehicles that started the Race of Kings main event reached the finish line within the 14-hour time limit. It is against the rules for any team, which can include two drivers, to receive outside assistance on the course once they have started the race, but they can be assisted at the pits. Teams often fail to complete even one circuit, suffering mechanical malfunctions, mistakes by the pilot behind the wheel, or just bad luck.

“It’s pretty grueling,” Vaughn Gittin said on Feb. 4, standing near a notorious hill called “Chocolate Thunder,” a steep mountain grade covered in boulders. Gittin is a former champion of Formula Drift, a popular motorsport series that sees drivers compete to see how well they can drift in modified Fords, Toyotas, and Cadillacs.

Along with his co-driver Loren Healey, Gitten won the “ULTRA4 4600” King of Hammers stock-class race in a heavily modified Bronco.

Fans come for the racing, but they also come to get rowdy. The event centers around Hammertown, a dustbowl of thousands of recreational vehicles and camp sites that slowly coalesces in the days leading up to the event. It is located off a gritty, 1 ½-lane byway that itself about two miles from the main road. A drive into town revealed massive RVs playing chicken with dually pickup trucks while insect-like four-by-fours and dirt-bikes darted in and out of traffic. The helmeted heads inside might as well have been bobbleheads. Some washes along the lane were so deep they sent dirt bikes up in the air like acrobats doing trampoline tricks at a circus.

At its highest point on Friday, Hammertown swelled with bearded men in mirror-lensed Oakley sunglasses and Carhartt jackets and women in bandanas and boots. A t-shirt I saw on one lady read: “I look at Lifted Trucks the way you look at My Butt.” Thousands of vendors sold hamburgers and beer, sunglasses and jerky, plus every component you could possibly want for your weekend-warrior-status SUV. Dogs and children were welcome; fireworks were not. At night, the whole valley lit up like Las Vegas, with the florescent headlights of vehicles and lanterns and spotlights from ebullient fans showing the way for ad-hoc races through the rocks.

For automakers such as Ford, being at KOH brings street cred. Gitten and his Ford-sponsored colleagues were the stars of the weekend, sweeping the podium in their racing division. (Jeep, perhaps wanting to avoid a direct head-to-head duel, plans the bulk of its consumer off-road marketing outreach for April’s Easter Jeep Safari, held annually in Moab, Utah.)

It also helps promote new products like the new Bronco Raptor, which was prominently displayed on a stand near the starting line. In May 2020, for the first time, the highly lucrative truck segment dominated by Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler beat car sales in the U.S. (On average, a pickup truck sale brings an estimated $10,000 or more in profit.) Ford’s F-150 pickup owns almost 40% of that segment.

Attendance provides deeper access to customers. Ford hosted Bronco owners and brand VIPs on multiple days during the week, providing pre-setup tents, tours of the course, and meals of mashed potatoes, beans, pork, and flour rolls cooked over a grill on site.

Still, for those who desired the raw experience, the real scene was back among the throngs of Hammertown—and out on the trail.

KOH is the premier off-road race in the United States, but it's far from the only one. Its parent, the Ultra4 race series, continues throughout the year. The next one will happen on March 25 in Bedford, Ky.

