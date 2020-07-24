(Bloomberg) --

Madagascar’s government disavowed an urgent appeal by the health minister for equipment to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, suggesting internal disagreement over the country’s response to the outbreak.

Health Minister Ahmad Ahmad sent a request for 1,200 oxygen concentrators, 35,350 test kits and almost one million masks in a letter to foreign donors on July 20, saying hospitals were overwhelmed by the arrival of gravely ill patients, “some of whom unfortunately die because there’s no access to treatment.” Five public hospitals already warned that they’re at full capacity and will only accept people with severe forms of Covid-19.

The letter was a “personal initiative” that wasn’t discussed with the cabinet and shows to what extent the minister and his entourage are “snowed under,” government spokeswoman Lalatiana Andriatongarivo said in a statement. While the administration is aware that there are issues such as long waiting times for test results, new coronavirus treatment centers are opening soon and those that exist have doubled capacity in two months, she said.

The federation of public health unions told reporters it supports Ahmad’s policies, saying he’s shown concern for the working conditions of health professionals, according to news site Midi Madagasikara on Friday.

The outbreak in Madagascar is spreading rapidly, with confirmed cases reaching almost 8,000. A lockdown was reimposed earlier this month until July 26 in the central region, which includes Antananarivo, the capital. The more than 33,000 tests conducted so far show a positivity rate of 45%, Le Monde reported Thursday, citing Andre Spiegel, head of the Pasteur Institut in Madagascar.

(Updates with federation comments in fourth paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.