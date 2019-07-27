Madagascar Gets $44 Million Instalment From IMF to Boost Growth

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund released $43.7 million to Madagascar under a longer-term arrangement to support growth and control inflation in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The total amount given is now $304.5 million, the IMF said in a statement on its website. The objective is to support the country’s efforts to “reinforce macroeconomic stability and boost sustained and inclusive growth.”

