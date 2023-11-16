(Bloomberg) -- Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina will seek a third term in Thursday’s election, the credibility of which has been called into question even before voting started.

Campaigning in the Indian Ocean island nation has been marred by clashes between the police and opposition candidates, and 10 of them have called for a boycott of the vote on the grounds that it won’t be a fair contest. The High Constitutional Court postponed the ballot by a week after a request from an injured candidate.

Rajoelina’s main rivals include ex-presidents Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina, and former judo champion Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko. If none of the 13 candidates secure an outright majority in the first voting round, a runoff will be held on Dec. 20. About 11 million people have registered to cast ballots, according to the electoral commission.

“Conditions for a free, fair and credible election have not been met” and the current tensions mean there isn’t a conducive environment for citizens to make an informed choice, SAFIDY, an independent observer group based in the capital, Antananarivo, said in a statement on Monday. There’s also been an increase in human-rights violations, which undermined the country’s democracy and reduced the likelihood of the results being accepted, it said.

Madagascar is the world’s biggest vanilla producer and it has reserves of nickel and cobalt. Previous elections have also been accompanied by political instability and successive governments’ hold on power has been precarious.

A former DJ and mayor of Antananarivo, Rajoelina, 49, took office in 2009, after Ravalomanana was toppled in a coup. He didn’t run in the 2013 elections, but won the presidency in the last vote in 2018.

